Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Fortis Group Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,957 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,860 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Pinkerton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company's stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 51,671 shares of the company's stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company's stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 78,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies
Key SoFi Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Several articles are highlighting SoFi as a beaten-down high-growth name under $20, suggesting investors may be viewing the sell-off as overdone relative to the company’s underlying business momentum. 2 High-Growth Stocks Under $20 That Make for Screaming Buys Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: SoFi’s CEO reportedly bought 70,000 shares with personal funds, which can signal insider confidence and support investor sentiment. The SoFi CEO Just Bought 70000 Shares With His Own Money. Here Are Four More Under $30 Worth a Closer Look
- Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary points to strong Q1 2026 results, including record member additions, revenue growth, and higher net income, which support the bull case despite the stock pullback. A Look At SoFi Technologies SOFI Valuation After Q1 2026 Beat And Technology Platform Setback
- Neutral Sentiment: SoFi’s presentation at the J.P. Morgan technology conference may help management address investor concerns and explain the outlook, but it does not appear to be a major new catalyst by itself. SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI Presents at J.P. Morgan 54th Annual Global Technology Media and Communications Conference Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains elevated because higher yields, inflation worries, and steady guidance are overshadowing the company’s growth story in the near term. Stock Market Today May 19 SoFi Technologies Extends Losses on Cautious Sentiment
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary note scrutiny around SoFi’s revenue mix and the technology platform setback, along with concerns from a short-seller report, which has kept pressure on the stock. SoFi Growth Faces Scrutiny As Guidance Steady And Revenue Mix Shifts
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SOFI stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 2.12. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $32.73.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies
In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $187,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 333,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,415,717. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,197 shares of company stock worth $2,191,758. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About SoFi Technologies
(Free Report
)
SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.
SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.
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