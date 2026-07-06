Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 6,652 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation makes up about 1.5% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.'s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI stock opened at $248.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.38 and a 200 day moving average of $251.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $323.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research lowered FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.88.

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About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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