Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026,810 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 133,447 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.66% of Fortive worth $112,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 208.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 353,520 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,518,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,386 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 93,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,891,941.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 87,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,901.80. This trade represents a 35.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $61.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.06. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The business's fifty day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Fortive's payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortive

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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