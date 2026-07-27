Fortive Corporation $FTV Stock Holdings Cut by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP cut its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 21,467 shares during the quarter. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Fortive were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fortive alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 246.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $2,891,941.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 87,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,901.80. This trade represents a 35.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Fortive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortive

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $62.39 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.06. Fortive Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $64.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Fortive's dividend payout ratio is 14.37%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fortive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortive wasn't on the list.

While Fortive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here