Fortuna Mining Corp. $FSM Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM - Free Report) TSE: FVI by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,634,157 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 567,558 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.49% of Fortuna Mining worth $105,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fortuna Mining alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,216,810 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $198,176,000 after purchasing an additional 686,762 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,707,054 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $122,747,000 after buying an additional 3,779,920 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,947,480 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $80,169,000 after buying an additional 2,138,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Mining by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,272 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $51,046,000 after buying an additional 1,368,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Mining by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,255,178 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $80,892,000 after buying an additional 3,693,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company's stock.

Fortuna Mining Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM - Get Free Report) TSE: FVI last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fortuna Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fortuna Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSM

Fortuna Mining Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fortuna Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortuna Mining wasn't on the list.

While Fortuna Mining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here