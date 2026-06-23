Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,046 Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,046 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,534,239,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,338,397,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 855.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,546,413,000 after buying an additional 13,004,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,567,398,000 after buying an additional 12,531,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after buying an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $349.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.00 and a 1-year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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