Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,469 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000. ExxonMobil accounts for about 2.9% of Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,625,063,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter valued at $965,932,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,997,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,925,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,062,497 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $368,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,467 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 17,312.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,183,864 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $370,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.45.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.68. The company has a market cap of $615.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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