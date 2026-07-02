Forum Financial Management LP Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Stryker were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $313.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.89 and a 200-day moving average of $339.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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