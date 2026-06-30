Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 24,943 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney is expanding fan engagement ahead of its D23 event, with concerts, panels, and new activations planned for this summer, which could support interest in the brand and parks business. Article Title

Disney is expanding fan engagement ahead of its D23 event, with concerts, panels, and new activations planned for this summer, which could support interest in the brand and parks business. Positive Sentiment: Delta Airlines joined Disney World’s airport luggage transfer service, a small but consumer-friendly perk that may improve the guest experience and reinforce the value of Disney’s parks offering. Article Title

Delta Airlines joined Disney World’s airport luggage transfer service, a small but consumer-friendly perk that may improve the guest experience and reinforce the value of Disney’s parks offering. Neutral Sentiment: Disney’s streaming division is back in the spotlight after the company agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to streaming services; the payout is manageable for a company Disney’s size, but it adds to ongoing scrutiny around the segment. Article Title

Disney’s streaming division is back in the spotlight after the company agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to streaming services; the payout is manageable for a company Disney’s size, but it adds to ongoing scrutiny around the segment. Neutral Sentiment: Comcast’s decision to split NBCUniversal and Sky has renewed talk about competitive pressure in streaming and media, but the impact on Disney is indirect and mostly strategic rather than immediate. Article Title

Comcast’s decision to split NBCUniversal and Sky has renewed talk about competitive pressure in streaming and media, but the impact on Disney is indirect and mostly strategic rather than immediate. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage highlighting Disney’s $50 million streaming settlement could weigh on sentiment by reminding investors of regulatory and legal costs in the streaming business. Article Title

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.95.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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