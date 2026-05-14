Fourier Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,913 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Fourier Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Bloom Energy comprises 1.7% of Fourier Capital Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $290.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.87. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $302.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,799.74 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $281.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 515,092 shares of company stock valued at $95,003,475 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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