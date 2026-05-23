FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,519 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Elizabeth G. Loboa sold 102,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $9,800,748.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,965,282.48. This represents a 83.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 36,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,420,204.50. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 459,324 shares of company stock valued at $59,068,951 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $181.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.98 and a beta of 3.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $233.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

See Also

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