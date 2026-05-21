FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases 11,903 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 679.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,656 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $134.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $322.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $131.83 and its 200-day moving average is $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 15.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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