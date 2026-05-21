FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 10,073 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 10,073 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $447.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's fifty day moving average price is $287.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.67 and a 1-year high of $469.21. The company has a market cap of $729.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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