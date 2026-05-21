FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 11,292 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,946 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 11,292 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.25.

View Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 5.4%

NXPI opened at $310.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.04. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $311.04. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

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