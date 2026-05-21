FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 12,769 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,877 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 12,769 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,681 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.55. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $309.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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