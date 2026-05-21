FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 81,134 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,606 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 81,134 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $218,236,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $46,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,490,482 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $238,818,000 after acquiring an additional 997,738 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,587. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $451.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company's fifty day moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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