Fox Hill Wealth Management Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,160 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Fox Hill Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after acquiring an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,319,905,000 after acquiring an additional 97,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,515,830,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,036.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $953.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $908.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $609.59 and a 1 year high of $1,098.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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