Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,422 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 3.1%

DKS opened at $220.00 on Wednesday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.73 and a fifty-two week high of $237.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average of $209.90.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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