Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI - Free Report) by 567.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,089 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 68,933 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Capri worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,701,832 shares of the company's stock worth $285,525,000 after acquiring an additional 121,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capri by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,479,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,282,000 after buying an additional 724,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,228,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,836,000 after buying an additional 569,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,382,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Get Our Latest Report on CPRI

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol bought 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $988,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,257,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,592,457.10. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Capri Trading Up 2.7%

CPRI stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Capri had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 664.22%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.90) earnings per share. Capri's revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Capri has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.150-2.150 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.400-0.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

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