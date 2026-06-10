Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.09 Million in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 674.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 705 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 91.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlobalFoundries

In related news, insider Samak L. Azar sold 335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $27,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,098. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $232,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,377.60. This trade represents a 22.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,505 shares of company stock worth $1,222,334.

GlobalFoundries Stock Down 2.7%

GFS stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm's fifty day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $92.55.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $69.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GlobalFoundries

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

See Also

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