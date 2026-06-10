Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.36 Million in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Expand Energy by 161.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,959,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,695,520,000 after buying an additional 9,856,576 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Expand Energy by 36,574.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,420,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,172,000 after buying an additional 2,414,311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Expand Energy by 862.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,256,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,542,000 after buying an additional 1,126,363 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the third quarter valued at $115,504,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Expand Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,183,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,400,621,000 after buying an additional 1,014,484 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,733.28. This trade represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $881,755.92. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Expand Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair lowered Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.36 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62. The stock's 50-day moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%. Analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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