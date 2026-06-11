Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $984,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,986,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,179,543,000 after purchasing an additional 198,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,699,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $408,813,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,237,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $338,747,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,036,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $222,457,000 after purchasing an additional 511,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $177,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,890 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $31.92 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $354.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRX

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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