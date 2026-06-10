Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,304 shares of the company's stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,370 shares of the company's stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the company's stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $9,908,919.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 904,241 shares in the company, valued at $46,957,235.13. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,595 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $261,230.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $657,395.20. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 229,315 shares of company stock worth $11,738,497 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.43. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.89.

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Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

Further Reading

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