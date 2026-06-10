Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,189 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,221 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,603 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $82,524,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,827 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.1%

RGA opened at $203.36 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $207.89 and its 200-day moving average is $205.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $229.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.94. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Reinsurance Group of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $88,989.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,987.55. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total transaction of $1,474,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,264.04. This represents a 64.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RGA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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