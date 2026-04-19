Fractal Investments LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Fractal Investments LLC lessened its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises about 0.4% of Fractal Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fractal Investments LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $722,956,000 after acquiring an additional 740,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10,288.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 418,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,624,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 944,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,817,000 after acquiring an additional 375,677 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,038,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $919.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying about a mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a prominent analyst upgrade that can drive buying interest. Benzinga: JPMorgan raise

JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying about a mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a prominent analyst upgrade that can drive buying interest. Positive Sentiment: CEO Scott Strazik highlighted AI infrastructure as a "massive opportunity" for job growth and demand for power and cooling buildouts — a bullish thematic catalyst if GEV captures AI‑data‑center electrification work. CEO AI comment

CEO Scott Strazik highlighted AI infrastructure as a "massive opportunity" for job growth and demand for power and cooling buildouts — a bullish thematic catalyst if GEV captures AI‑data‑center electrification work. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed a large EPS beat and revenue growth, supporting valuation and analyst confidence heading into Q1 results (analysts still expect meaningful EPS this year). No direct link — based on the company's latest reported results.

Recent quarterly results showed a large EPS beat and revenue growth, supporting valuation and analyst confidence heading into Q1 results (analysts still expect meaningful EPS this year). No direct link — based on the company's latest reported results. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings coverage digs into analyst metric forecasts and what could move Q1 results beyond headline revenue/EPS — useful for investors preparing for the coming report. Zacks: analyst projections

Pre‑earnings coverage digs into analyst metric forecasts and what could move Q1 results beyond headline revenue/EPS — useful for investors preparing for the coming report. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and trending‑stock writeups note GEV's strong multi‑period share run and elevated investor attention; these stories can amplify flows but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Zacks: trending stock

Market commentary and trending‑stock writeups note GEV's strong multi‑period share run and elevated investor attention; these stories can amplify flows but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Legal dispute with Vineyard Wind: a Massachusetts judge has blocked GEV from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project despite a developer refusal to pay over $300M that GE says is owed. The ruling forces continued work but leaves cash‑collection, project margin and legal risk unresolved — a material operational and credit risk for the offshore wind exposure. Reuters: judge rules

Legal dispute with Vineyard Wind: a Massachusetts judge has blocked GEV from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project despite a developer refusal to pay over $300M that GE says is owed. The ruling forces continued work but leaves cash‑collection, project margin and legal risk unresolved — a material operational and credit risk for the offshore wind exposure. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing court filings (GE has responded in court) mean the situation could evolve, creating headline risk around potential charges, project delays or additional provisions. Recharge News: legal response

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,001.86 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.21 and a 52 week high of $1,009.49. The firm has a market cap of $269.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $870.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $715.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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