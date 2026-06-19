Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC Acquires Shares of 65,000 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,061,000. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 13.1% of Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC owned 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Diest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,609 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,492 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised Check Point Software Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point set a $120.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock opened at $122.33 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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