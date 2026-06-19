Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 540,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,866,000. CarMax makes up about 22.6% of Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC owned about 0.38% of CarMax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,389 shares of the company's stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 690 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

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CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $53.54 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.42 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded CarMax from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

CarMax News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CarMax this week:

Positive Sentiment: CarMax reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.31 and revenue of $8.01 billion, both above analyst estimates, with revenue up 6.2% year over year. CarMax Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

CarMax reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.31 and revenue of $8.01 billion, both above analyst estimates, with revenue up 6.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive after the report, including Stephens upgrading the stock to overweight and raising its price target to $66, while Mizuho and JPMorgan also lifted targets. CarMax Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q1 Results

Several analysts turned more constructive after the report, including Stephens upgrading the stock to overweight and raising its price target to $66, while Mizuho and JPMorgan also lifted targets. Positive Sentiment: Investors reacted favorably to signs that CarMax is gaining traction on its turnaround plan, with higher wholesale demand and improved sales momentum helping support the rebound in the stock. Reuters article

Investors reacted favorably to signs that CarMax is gaining traction on its turnaround plan, with higher wholesale demand and improved sales momentum helping support the rebound in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized that the recovery will take time, and some analysts said they still want more evidence that profitability can improve consistently before becoming fully bullish. CNBC article

Management emphasized that the recovery will take time, and some analysts said they still want more evidence that profitability can improve consistently before becoming fully bullish. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains under pressure, with gross profit per vehicle and net income down year over year as CarMax used pricing actions to drive sales, which keeps margin concerns in focus. Wall Street Journal article

Profitability remains under pressure, with gross profit per vehicle and net income down year over year as CarMax used pricing actions to drive sales, which keeps margin concerns in focus. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat earnings report, some investors remain cautious because CarMax still faces margin compression, credit-risk concerns, and a lengthy turnaround timeline under new CEO Keith Barr. Motley Fool article

CarMax Profile

CarMax NYSE: KMX is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company's inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax's retail locations or browse the company's online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

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