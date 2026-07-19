Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 5,570 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,454 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 6.5% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $98,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NVDA opened at $202.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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