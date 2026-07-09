Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,518.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total transaction of $13,369,680.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,663.40. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,296.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,251.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,277.00. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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