Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,861 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $4,444,736,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock worth $849,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,321 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,005 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 28,277.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,616 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Stock Down 2.9%

GE opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $246.75 and a fifty-two week high of $382.97. The firm's fifty day moving average is $327.82 and its 200 day moving average is $316.58. The stock has a market cap of $371.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $357.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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