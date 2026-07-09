Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 0.6% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Essex Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 1.1%

MU opened at $948.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $904.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,300 shares of company stock valued at $162,779,604. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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