Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRSH. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MRSH opened at $178.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.60 and a 52-week high of $216.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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