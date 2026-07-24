Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE Stake Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 168,752 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.90% of Franklin Electric worth $118,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 31.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company's stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $111.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $500.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Franklin Electric's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Franklin Electric's dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FELE

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,040,200. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 8,547 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $883,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,430.60. This represents a 53.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,835 shares of company stock worth $2,004,982. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report).

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