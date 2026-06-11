Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 558,971 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880,091 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 558,971 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.79% of Bloom Energy worth $163,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $234.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4,697.02 and a beta of 3.73. The firm's fifty day moving average is $241.36 and its 200-day moving average is $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,111 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $608,474.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 210,254 shares in the company, valued at $60,603,612.96. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $712,367.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,049,457.94. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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