Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278,214 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 356,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Celestica worth $673,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Celestica by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Celestica by 48.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

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Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $385.55 on Tuesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.28 and a 12 month high of $474.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.44. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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