Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,494 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 173,836 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $102,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $200,393,000 after buying an additional 28,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $125,431,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $119,062,000 after buying an additional 237,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $123,403,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $79,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,950.40. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,363,180.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,020,349.83. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock worth $2,102,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $308.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.08 and a 52 week high of $397.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.39.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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