Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,188 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 258,560 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.36% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $93,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.79 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

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