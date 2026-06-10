Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,713 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 100,140 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.84% of PTC worth $174,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $140.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.01. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $219.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,375.96. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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