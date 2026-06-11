Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,410 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ARM worth $159,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARM. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,098,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ARM by 2,623.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,671,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,743,000 after buying an additional 1,610,403 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,980,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in ARM by 4,638.8% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 500,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,660,000 after buying an additional 489,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ARM by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,738,000 after buying an additional 390,217 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $307.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.36 billion, a PE ratio of 365.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.49 and a 200 day moving average of $162.14. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $427.99.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ARM from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $230.04.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In other ARM news, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,231,156.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,470,517.28. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William Abbey sold 6,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.72, for a total transaction of $2,644,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,281,131.36. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,030,158.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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