Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,045 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $106,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after buying an additional 8,546,804 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 2,814,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $211,533,000 after buying an additional 2,176,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $153,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $90.46 on Thursday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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