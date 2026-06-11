Franklin Resources Inc. Has $146.13 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,187 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 176,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Manhattan Associates worth $146,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,909 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $305,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $6,066,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 187,555 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,505,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $574,334,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 771.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,117 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.45.

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Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MANH opened at $145.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.06 and a 12 month high of $247.22. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.26.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Manhattan Associates

Here are the key news stories impacting Manhattan Associates this week:

Positive Sentiment: Manhattan Associates raised FY 2026 guidance, with EPS outlook of $5.29-$5.37 versus the $5.04 consensus, suggesting management expects stronger profitability ahead.

Manhattan Associates raised FY 2026 guidance, with EPS outlook of $5.29-$5.37 versus the $5.04 consensus, suggesting management expects stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company is highlighting its cloud-first strategy and AI initiatives, including ActivePlatform and new agent pilots, which could support longer-term growth if adoption accelerates.

The company is highlighting its cloud-first strategy and AI initiatives, including ActivePlatform and new agent pilots, which could support longer-term growth if adoption accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Manhattan Associates also announced its 2026 Spotlight on Innovation Awards, reinforcing its customer relationships and brand positioning in supply chain commerce. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,468,488.75. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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