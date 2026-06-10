Franklin Resources Inc. Has $289.59 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,044,683 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,193,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.61% of Brixmor Property Group worth $289,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $177,041,000 after buying an additional 2,119,890 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 75.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,882,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,785,000 after buying an additional 1,241,326 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,831,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2,455.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,125,634 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,514,000 after buying an additional 1,081,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company's stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 2.9%

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $354.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Brixmor Property Group's payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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