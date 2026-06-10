Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 37,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.75% of DTE Energy worth $199,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,755 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.11. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $154.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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