Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 154,954 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 154,954 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $193,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $160,411.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,232 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,736.32. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,249 shares of company stock valued at $498,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.50 to $84.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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