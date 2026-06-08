Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 330,104 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,881,504 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 330,104 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.84% of AbbVie worth $3,400,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,155,601,000 after buying an additional 448,554 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,888,000 after buying an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,024,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,885,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.68 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $181.73 and a one year high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $402.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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