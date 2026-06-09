Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,040 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 589,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Roper Technologies worth $559,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after buying an additional 1,384,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,585,732 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $790,789,000 after acquiring an additional 610,089 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 131.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 750,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $374,416,000 after acquiring an additional 426,648 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $200,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $333.75 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $343.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $576.49.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is 22.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

See Also

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