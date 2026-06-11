Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 150,816 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683,364 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 150,816 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.11% of KBR worth $107,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 207.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 432.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 101,600.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thaer Lewis Von acquired 3,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $92,310.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,715.66. This represents a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Sabater acquired 14,500 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $470,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,341.35. This represents a 68.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.25.

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KBR Stock Down 2.9%

KBR stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. KBR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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