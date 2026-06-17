Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 6,878 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,228 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $25,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,917.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $489.98 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,802.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,403.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total value of $8,561,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at $131,244,986.31. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Glj Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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