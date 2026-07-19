Freemont Management S.A. Invests $6.66 Million in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 13.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $1,949,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 112.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $207.46 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.90 and a 12 month high of $323.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company's fifty day moving average price is $247.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.82.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. FTAI Aviation's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTAI. Weiss Ratings upgraded FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Aviation

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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