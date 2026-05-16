Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 435.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,523 shares of the natural resource company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,292 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,998 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 85,949 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,671 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

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Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of FCX opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The stock's 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Key Headlines Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. CICC Research lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $64.40 to $63.40 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $682,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,529,149.19. This trade represents a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 29,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,868,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 76,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,816,035. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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